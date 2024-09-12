Aberdeen HC Alex Williams says Bulldogs need to play a ‘perfect game’ in order to top Calhoun City

Aberdeen football has a tall task ahead this Friday when the Bulldogs host Calhoun City in our game of the week. Aberdeen topped West Lowndes 40-12 last week and head coach Alex Williams praised his team’s offense and believes the passing game has opened up.

While the Bulldogs have pride and won’t back down from a challenge, MD Jennings’ Calhoun City team has proved most years that they’re hard to stop.

“They’re fast, run the ball hard and are very aggressive on defense. It’s how you want a team to be built,” Williams said. “It’s gonna take a perfect game from us.”

You can hear more from Williams below: