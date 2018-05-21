Aberdeen “homicide” debunked, shooting investigation continues

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) -A shooting investigation is underway in Aberdeen and police are trying to find the shooter and victim.

Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says gunfire broke out in this room at America’s Best Value Inn and Suites around 3 Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

When officers arrived, they found several bullet holes in the room, small amounts of blood inside and outside of the room, and drugs.

Shumpert says someone has been arrested for the drugs left behind in the room.

However, they’re still trying to put the rest of the pieces together.

Shumpter wants the community to know the rumor about two dead bodies being found inside the room is false.

“Something happened. We’re not sure exactly what yet, but you know, spreading rumors around don’t help the investigation, so if somebody does know what happened, we would appreciate it if they would come forward,” Shumpter urged. “Call, they don’t have to give us their name, just we need some information.”

Shumpert says no victim has come forward yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.