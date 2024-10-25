Aberdeen hosts “Pink Walk” to raise awareness for Breast Cancer

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a beautiful morning for a walk to raise awareness of breast cancer and those who have fought the disease.

Students at Aberdeen Elementary were all wearing pink, along with their teachers as they walked through part of downtown.

The walk was organized as a way to raise awareness of breast cancer and the need to find a cure. It was also a chance to teach the young students about the importance of supporting those who have battled breast cancer.

“I hope they get knowledge of breast cancer awareness and they understand what it is to walk for a cause and to be part of the community”, said Dr. Natasha Cheeks, Principal of Aberdeen Elementary School.

More than 300 students took part in the walk to remember breast cancer survivors and victims.

