Aberdeen lets the good times roll

ABERDEEN, Miss., (WCBI) — The City of Aberdeen’s letting the good times role as the city held its seventh annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade and festival took place in downtown Aberdeen on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The parade, in its seventh year, began as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter for the animal shelter and to help the city. Now, volunteer Toni Reece said that the goal is to help restore older buildings in downtown Aberdeen that are deteriorating.

“The first group here which was the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter and that was the Krewe of FOTAAS and this was our fundraiser to give money to our animal shelter and so it would help out the city,” Reece said. “And eventually that moved on and we took it over to save Aberdeen landmarks. So these beautiful buildings that you see, there’s a perfect example of one that deteriorating, we want to restore these.”

There were food trucks, games, “mocktails” in cups with changing colors and it all capped off with a parade. And just like in the Big Easy, people were thrown beads, Moon Pies and Ramen Noodles.

Many from out of town came to celebrate Mardi Gras with Aberdeen

Attendees were also treated to a live band and a street party that was held after the parade.

