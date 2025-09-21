Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry needs help

The food pantry has been struggling financially since Mid-South Food Bank had its federal funding cut earlier this year.

When Leslie Hitchcock moved back to her hometown of Aberdeen, Mississippi, she was just looking for something to fill her time.

That’s when she began volunteering at Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, an organization dedicated to ensuring everyone in the community has enough to eat.

Today, she’s the director of Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes, where she gives her all because it’s what she loves to do.

“I love helping people,” Hitchcock said. “And I know we have a lot of food insecurity here in Mississippi. So, it’s just close to my heart.”

Even though a 2023 report from Feeding America states that food banks are reporting increased demand.

6 months ago, the federal government massively cut funds that support nonprofits like Mid-South Food Bank.

Hitchcock said this has her organization struggling.

“Mid-South Food Bank, where we get our food out of Memphis, they’ve had a lot of budget cuts,” Hitchcock said. “I’ll be on a big Zoom meeting on Tuesday to learn more about it. But, it’s hurting our bottom line for probably six months now. We just don’t have as much food as we used to have. So, we’re hoping they’ll tell us some good news.”

After this revelation, the community came together to raise funds for Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes through a 3K run, walk, and bike ride fundraiser.

Jeremy Belle, the Aberdeen Ward 4 Alderman, said the food bank is a staple of Aberdeen.

“So, we decided to do this to help,” Belle said. “And it means a lot because it feeds the community. People from all around have come here for years.”

Toni Reece, the Aberdeen Cycling Club president, said Aberdeen always shows up when there’s a need.

“We rise to the occasion,” Reece said. “And knowing we’re doing this as a community, it just puts another stamp of love out there.”

Melissa Moore, the Aberdeen city clerk, said she doesn’t mind getting out this early if it means she’s making a difference in her community.

“I do know the need that some people have, and how important that Aberdeen Fish and Loaves is to this community,” Moore said. “I don’t mind getting up early this morning because I know it’s for a great cause.”

Belle said he wants to do whatever he can to help.

“Whatever I can do to help as an Alderman, as a citizen, and work with the community- I want to do that,” Belle said.

