Aberdeen looks to land major economic development projects

Hiring a port manager, a multi million dollar truck stop and pitches to fast food restaurants are in the works

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – When he was elected last spring, improving the Port of Aberdeen was one of the top goals for Mayor Dwight Stevens.

The next step, according to the mayor, is hiring a port manager.

“They would be working, trying to get more people, but I’m contacted, and a list of people wanting to come there, we need a port operator so I can turn these over to him and he does day to day in operating of the port, sets tonnage, rates and everything else,” Mayor Stevens said.

Plans are already in place for a rail spur to the port. Mayor Stevens said there is also the possibility of landing a small cruise ship line that would stop at Aberdeen.

“The cruise boats, they would be nice, to get on in Columbus, ride to Mobile, there will be a lot of people on those things, they are visiting from all parts of the United States,” Stevens said.

While work is underway to upgrade and bring more business to the port, part of the property at the old Holley plant will soon see a multi-million dollar private investment.

“A corner of property out there will go to a truck stop, with Prince Oil. They have acquired private land on the corner of Matubba and 25 and we will let them have another three acres on the front to join up to it,” Mayor Stevens said.

The $7.5 million investment will also provide parking space for the big rigs, which will keep them off of city streets and vacant properties, saving some wear and tear on the city’s infrastructure.

Stevens said he has also been in talks with Church’s and Popeye’s about opening a restaurant in the city.

The board of aldermen is expected to choose a port manager during its meeting next Tuesday, February 4.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.