Aberdeen man dies after 50-foot fall while removing tree

Monroe County, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen Man has died after falling from a tree.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as 62-year-old Randy Thomas Dixon.

Thursday, July 16th, around 5:24, emergency responders were dispatched to the Quincy Community on Highway 278 East of Amory.

A witness at the scene said Dixon was working about 50 feet in the air when he fell trying to remove a tree.

Dixon was taken by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center -Gilmore in Amory, where he was pronounced dead after sustaining multiple traumatic injuries from the accident.

OSHA has been notified.

The case remains under investigation.

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