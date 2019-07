OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County grand jury has indicted an Aberdeen man for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

Damarrione Forshee, 22, was charged with statutory rape, back in early May.

Investigators said Forshee had sex with a child, under 16 years old.

Starkville officers were running a security check at J.L. King Park, and allegedly found Forshee with the child in the car.

Forshee is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.