Aberdeen man wanted on felony offenses arrested in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man who’s wanted by several Mississippi law enforcement agencies is found in Tupelo.

The L ee County Sheriff’s Department said it located 22-year-old Bruce Dilliner early Wednesday on West Garrison Street.

Dilliner is wanted for felony offenses in Pearl.

After the arrest, officers found a stolen 2019 Kawasaki Dirt Bike from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A new 5 by 10 utility trailer and a new Hammerhead side by side ATV were also seized for evidence and investigative purposes.

Dilliner has a history of felonies including Grand Larceny, False Pretenses, Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle, and Identity Theft.