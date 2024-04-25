Aberdeen mayor-elect talks about vision for future

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor-elect of Aberdeen talked about his vision for the Monroe County town during a luncheon.

Dwight Stevens was the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of “The Magnolia Group.” That organization meets at Aberdeen’s First United Methodist Church and invited the mayor-elect to speak on his plans for the city.

Stevens said he wants to use his contacts from decades in the antique and auction business to help bring more industry to Aberdeen.

There was also a time for questions from the audience. Stevens will take office, along with newly elected aldermen during a ceremony on May 7 at 5 p.m.

