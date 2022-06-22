Aberdeen native Billy B is having a living estate sale

Chance for the public to own some eclectic items from the make up artist to the stars

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen native, known as the make-up to the stars, is downsizing, and now you could buy from his personal collection.

John Beard has organized a lot of estate sales, but none quite like this one.

“This is by far, the biggest estate sale we’ve ever done. There are thousands of items for sale,” Beard said.

Billy Brasfield, known as Billy B, makeup artist to the stars, is selling most of his possessions in a living estate sale and Beard’s Estate Sales is handling the big event.

“Jeanette and her team, Jennifer Longmire and Dennis Tedford have worked tirelessly to get the building together, to get the inventory staged and priced for this great sale,” Beard said.

The thousands of items come from twenty-seven homes Billy B has owned throughout the years, along with his travels around the world. There are some eclectic items, like this Elvis decanter. There are also vintage clothes and art.

“Some of the more unusual items, is probably a lot of the furniture he bought, which is very eclectic, he has a lot of clothing, that is most unusual, sculpture, lamps, a lot of unusual paintings, it’s really a sight to behold, when you come to see it,” Beard said.

The sale begins Friday morning, ironically enough, at the former location of B and B Furniture in downtown Aberdeen. That sale runs through next Tuesday, in person, and online.

For information on sale times and how to view items online, go to estatesales.net and type in Aberdeen, Mississippi. The sale starts in person Friday morning from 9 until 4. It runs from 9 until 4 Saturday and Monday and from 1 until 5 on Sunday.