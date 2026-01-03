Aberdeen native is set to fill seat of MS House of Representatives

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – As we begin the new year and legislative session, a new face will represent local voters in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Democrat Justin Crosby defeated Republican incumbent Jon Lancaster in a special election to represent District 22 in November.

When the Mississippi Legislature convenes for its 2026 Session, there will be a few new faces, including Aberdeen native Justin Crosby.

Crosby defeated the Republican incumbent Jon Lancaster in a November Special Election.

Crosby said it was heartwarming to see his community believe in him enough to cast their votes.

“At the end of the day, someone had to go out of their house, go to a voting precinct, and mark their name, and that was humbling for me,” Crosby said. “I never really saw myself in politics. I have always seen myself as a civil servant, helping people and doing what I can to serve my community. But to actually go out, knock on doors, and ask for people to vote is the most humbling you can imagine, so I’m ready to work for the people.”

Crosby said he made sure to reach out and get involved with residents in Chickasaw, Clay, and Monroe Counties during his campaign.

The goal was to let them know that he wants better for families in the district.

“We knocked on almost 11,000 doors during our campaign,” Crosby said. “The biggest thing we heard was nobody has ever come and knocked. I think sometimes we have a bad issue is we ask for a vote, then we disappear for 4 years. So going down those streets of Houlka, Woodland, Egypt, Aberdeen, West Amory, and introducing myself, letting them know I am running for this seat to represent you.”

Some issues Crosby wants to focus on during his time in office are expanding Medicaid, workforce development needs, and educational issues.

But one thing he said is crucial is keeping the people engaged and involved.

And he knows that he and his soon-to-be colleagues in Jackson need to listen to the people at home.

“We need to continue to have involvement,” Crosby said. “There are so many critical pieces of legislation coming down that are going to affect you. I know it’s easy to look on national news and what they are doing but there are some things happening in Mississippi that we need to be informed about, that we need to talk about and make sure that when history looks back they say hey those guys knew what they were doing.”

The 2026 session of the Mississippi Legislature begins January 6.

