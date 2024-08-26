Aberdeen Park and Recreation hosts 3rd annual prom for adults

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Prom can be considered one of the popular events for the youth to come together.

But in Aberdeen, prom was used to unite the adults together in the community.

Aberdeen Park and Recreation hosted the third annual “Pushing 50 and above ages Prom” held at the Aberdeen Community Center.

Everyone who attended was given free food, drinks, games, and dancing.

The Park and Recreation wanted to switch the theme up for this year.

“Every year we change the theme and the first year we did it was grooving 70’s. The second year we did it was Aloha, Hawaiian nights we called it, and tonight it is Wild Wild West,” Toni Reece said.

Attendees said events like this help the city of Aberdeen come together.

“It’s about us getting together to know each other, to mingle,” Carolyn Poe said. “This town is good and we decided to just fellowship, black and white. It’s not an “I” thing or “me” thing, it’s just our thing. We enjoy coming together dancing, eating and just having a good time.”

“It feels good it does because it is a lot different because you can be more open and because we are older so last time when you went to the prom when you were in school you had to do this and do that but now you can do what you want to do and just to have fun and just turn loose,” Benita Hampton said.

Ward 2 Alderwoman, Rhonda Moore said attendees can cherish memories from events like the prom.

“That’s why I said come and fellowship with your elders because they might not be here the next year,” Moore said. “Like this year here, you’re missing a couple of elders that are not with us this year. So, it is just good to come and fellowship with them and every year we want to make it bigger and bigger.”

Organizers said they will continue to have events for the older generations in the community of Aberdeen.

