Aberdeen resident is recognized for his work preserving historic properties

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Aberdeen resident and businessman is recognized for his work preserving historic properties in that city. He is also known as the “Mississippi Main Street Hero.”

The award was presented during the recent Mississippi Main Street awards gala and recognizes Dwight Stevens efforts to preserve historic commercial and residential buildings in Aberdeen. He started ‘Save Aberdeen Landmarks” which has helped preserve and improve many of the city’s historic properties.

“Save Aberdeen Landmarks started because we kept having buildings demolished and a lot of buildings were torn down, didn’t really need anything but a roof,” Stevens said. “We had Kimmel Bakery, after roof fell in they donated it to us, we started long process of restoring it, now we have three apartments upstairs and two businesses downstairs.”

Stevens owns Stevens Auction Company. Last year he moved the company’s headquarters to Main Street. He says renovating historic sites takes a lot of work, but it helps the entire area.

“We have the oldest train depot in the state of Mississippi,” Stevens said. “Started work on it in 2008 and have been operating with different grants, hope this year we will get another grant and can use it for banquets and people can rent it and they can do conferences there.”

Stevens says he appreciates the award, and he also appreciates the support he has received from the community.

“Main Street director in Aberdeen is Ann Tackett, she thought I should be nominated,” Stevens said.

Stevens is hopeful others will invest in historic properties and help bring them back to life. When asked about retirement, he said ‘ there’s too much work to do.’

Aberdeen business owner Flora Outlaw was named “Merchant of the Year” We will have her story soon on WCBI News.