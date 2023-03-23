Aberdeen School District hosts job fair looking to fill variety of positions

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Aberdeen School District wanted to expand its staff.

A job fair is happening at the Central Office on West Commerce Street Thursday afternoon.

The school district is hiring for 26 positions across the board.

These vacancies range from the workers in the central office to athletics and operations.

ASD Superintendent Andrea Pastchal-Smith said that the district is “boosting its recruiting methods by hiring the most qualified educators”.

And, some positions come with a cash bonus.

“The job fair will have a significant impact on the city of Aberdeen. Of course, if we hire highly qualified teachers, we will enhance student achievement. Our teachers are better prepared for state assessments, ACT, and college as well,” said Pastchal-Smith.

The event ends at 6 p.m. You can also fill out an application at the Aberdeen School District Central Office during the week.

