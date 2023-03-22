Aberdeen School District to host job fair looking for teachers

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – You may have heard there is a statewide teacher shortage. The Aberdeen School District is doing its part to remedy that.

The school district is hosting a job fair Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Central Office – 1100 West Commerce Street.

The district is hiring for school-level teaching positions as well as central office administrative openings.

Some high-need areas may even be eligible for bonuses.

District leaders said to come fully prepared – on-the-spot interviews may be conducted.

