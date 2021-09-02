Aberdeen students switching to hybrid schedule through October

The District has been virtual for the past 2 weeks and had planned to return to campus Tuesday, September 7th, after the Labor Day Holiday.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The month of September is going to look a little different for students and teachers in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen School leaders have extended Virtual classes for a few more days.

That return has been postponed. Virtual classes will continue until Thursday, September 9th.

Beginning Friday the 10th, Aberdeen Schools will move to a Hybrid schedule through October first.

Under the hybrid model, students split their time between on-campus, in-person classes, and online instruction.

Schools will be contacting parents in the coming days to let them know what their children’s schedules will be.