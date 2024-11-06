Aberdeen students wrap up voting lessons with mock election

Belle Shivers Middle School students cast ballots as part of Promote the Vote Initiative

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Roderick Ingram has researched the issues, examined the presidential candidates and is ready to cast his vote. But before he gets his ballot, Ingram shows his school ID to a poll worker.

The eighth grader at Belle Shivers Middle School said this lesson in the voting process and how candidates craft their message has been eye opening.

“It is very important to learn about this stuff at a young age because it will help us become very productive citizens in our adulthood,” Ingram said.

The mock election is part of an initiative by Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson called “Promote the Vote”.

Social Studies teacher La Monica Gunn Calvert began with the first step in the process, registering to vote for the mock election.

“It is important for everyone to voice their opinion, because your opinion does matter, and this is giving them the opportunity of a lifelong lesson. So they will be ready to vote at the age of 18,” Calvert said.

This is the first mock presidential election held at Belle Shivers Middle School. Principal Alexis Bush Logan said the hands on exercise in civic responsibility can also teach students the value of constructive dialogue and debate.

“We hope this election will teach them those values and go on to respect the opinions of others,” said Bush-Logan.

Students said they have learned a lot about elections through Promote the Vote.

“You have to be born in the US to become President,” said Seventh Grader, Ariana Buchanan.

“This teaches us necessary skills about the government, which is very important,” said Ingram.

All 270 students cast ballots in this mock election.

The students also learned that the president and vice president are not elected directly by citizens, instead they are chosen through the Electoral College process.