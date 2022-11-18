Aberdeen visitor’s bureau debuts digital tourism tool

Autio App will tell Aberdeen's story to travelers driving through the area

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen is using the latest technology to attract tourists to town.

Aberdeen is the first city in northeast Mississippi to have its visitor’s bureau use the Autio app to reach tourists.

The app features well-known actors, such as Kevin Costner, who co-founded the app, reading interesting stories from cities and towns across the nation.

The subscription-based Autio app uses GPS to let drivers hear stories about places they’re driving through.

“Not only is it endless but it also tracks the amount of people coming into your area, and when you start getting the tracking, once it spreads across the country, with Aberdeen being one of the first cities in our region, it will be significant to a local community,” said Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott.

Aberdeen won’t be out any money for its partnership with Autio, the city will use America Rescue Plan Act funds.

“This is something we wouldn’t have been able to do with our normal budget, but with the expected ARPA funds we will receive, specifically for marketing, one of the topics is digital marketing, so this came at a perfect time to prepare so when funds were available we would be able to act on it,” said Tina Robbins, executive director of tourism for the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau.

Aberdeen has one story on Autio, but ten more are planned about the town, its history, and its landmarks.

Local florist Meg Evans is planning a segment about the historic Elkin Theater.

“Personally, if I’m in a vehicle, I’m listening to something, podcasts, radio, audiobooks, this is just another entry in the pantheon of fantastic things to do while you’re killing time in your car,” Evans said.

Autio App can also be used to research interesting locations in advance of a road trip.

To find out more about the Autio app, go to autio.com

