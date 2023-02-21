Abnormally warm weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay well above average for late February for most of this week with occasional rain chances.

TUESDAY: Areas of heavy rain and a few storms are likely along Highway 82 during the morning hours. The coverage of this rain is expected to decrease by afternoon, leaving temperatures for most in the 70s.

MID-WEEK: Wednesday & Thursday will be the warmest days as highs soar into the 80s. Scattered showers will be possible in an otherwise warm and quite breezy Wednesday, but any storm potential remains fairly low. Rain coverage Thursday should remain quite low as well as highs stay in the 80s.

FRIDAY: The unseasonable warmth will take a slight pause as a front is expected to slide through the region. Highs may hold in the 50s Friday, a big departure from recent days! Occasional showers are also likely through the day.

WEEKEND: The warmth comes surging back as Friday’s front returns northward as a warm front. Highs will be in the 70s both days with a mostly cloudy sky and spotty rain chances.