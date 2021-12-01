COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been another pleasant afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 70s across the region! More seventy degree weather will continue through the end of the week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonal with overnight lows in the upper-40s. Southwest wind 3-5 mph..

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. West wind around 5 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-50s. Calm wind.

THIS WEEK: The average high this time of the year is 62 degrees, so we are going to continue 10-15 degrees above that mark daily. High pressure will keep us dry and sunny through the end of the week as well. A few more clouds move in Friday afternoon, with a chance of an isolated shower Saturday and Sunday. Our best chance of rain arrives Sunday night with widespread showers likely overnight through Monday early morning. High temperatures will stay in the low-70s this weekend, before much cooler air arrives to start next week with highs around 60 degrees. Another chance of rain arrives by the middle of next week, but forecast guidance remains inconsistent at best. Stay tuned for additional updates.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic Hurricane Season ended yesterday, so this will be the final update.