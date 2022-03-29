Above average warmth again tomorrow then storms arrive Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was another beautiful day with a sunny sky and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low-50s. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Breezy afternoon winds 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. South wind 10-15 mph with gusts over 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to impact the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms may contain wind gusts up to 80 mph and a tornado or two will also be possible. The most likely time for severe thunderstorms will be between 12pm-10pm. We will be able to narrow that time frame as we approach Wednesday as well. Once this system clears the area, we will be mostly sunny on Thursday. Next weekend also looks great with pleasant weather continuing.