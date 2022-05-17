Above-average week ends with some relief

REST OF THE WEEK: While temperatures reach into the 90s by Wednesday, not much more in the way of warming is expected. The warming trend is likely to stall out, leaving us with afternoon conditions in the low 90s through Saturday. Some relief is on the way however, and by Sunday highs will have dropped into the upper 70s. Lows will also dive into the lower 60s by overnight Sunday. This drop comes off the back of a late-week system that will also bring some much appreciated rain to the region. At the moment, scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, along with some showers next Monday are what the expected product are at this time. We will continue to update you on the situation as we get closer to the weekend.