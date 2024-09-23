Absentee ballets for voting now available in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Absentee ballots are now available in county Circuit Clerk’s offices in Mississippi.

If a person is eligible, they can receive the ballot from the Circuit Clerk’s office for the November General Election.

You can track your absentee ballot through My Election Day on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office website.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is November 2 while mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before November 5, which is Election Day.

Voter registration applications are due by October 7, whether in-person or postmarked.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X