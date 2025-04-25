Oktibbeha county MSU Extension Center hosts AI workshop

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) For Barbara Culberson, operating technology is not the easiest thing

“There is always more than you can learn, that is what I find,” said Barbara Culberson, who attended the AI Workshop.

Culberson was one of the people who attended an AI workshop at the Oktibbeha County Extension Center.

The Workshop taught people about machine learning and AI concepts, and it gave them the chance to do hands-on activities to see how AI works.

” I have been noticing how many AI tools are out there for teachers,” said Lori Matzek, who led the Workshop.” I thought, ‘what a good way to ‘, lead us into the 21st century. I started to put together some workshops for teachers, but then I found that seniors were interested in AI as well.”

Culberson is an educator.

She said being taught how to use Chat GPT and other forms of artificial intelligence will be a huge benefit to her on the job, and it gives parents a better understanding of what their child is doing in school

“In this field, it is always good to help parents to understand as much as possible because are children are using it,” said Culberson. “They are not afraid to go where some adults are, and if they are going to be doing it, then we need to be training them to use it the right way.”

“I love learning because I am a knowledge junkie,” said Culberson. “I want to be able to help our families, and to be able to navigate this emerging technology.”

Project Specialist for the MSU Extension Center for Technology Outreach, Lori Matzek, taught the AI workshop class. She said the goal of the class is to keep people up to date on the rise of technology

“With older people and a lot of people,” said Matzek. “It is the fear of the unknown and maybe by just showing them a little bit about what Ai is, just that awareness may relieve some of that fear and apprehension that people have.”

Matzek said she plans to lead more AI Workshops to continue to keep people up to date with technology.

