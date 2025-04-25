Mild and muggy maintains

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild and muggy to finish off the week! Temperatures heat up next week, ahead of another round of rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain will continue to be possible through the overnight. Lows remain mild, in the middle 60s. There is a chance for patchy fog into the beginning of the weekend.

WEEKEND: Here is a positive! Saturday looks drier compared to the past couple of days. Thank goodness. Isolated rain chance still exists, but not nearly the amount it could be. Scattered rain continues on Sunday, but still drier than what we have experienced over the past several days. High temps will be in the lower 80s!

NEXT WEEK: Expecting a couple of dry days to start the week, before rain/storm chances return by Wed/Thu. Temperatures are going to try to warm up, heading towards the middle 80s!