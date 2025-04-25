Fifth graders are now D.A.R.E. graduates

Pierce Street Elementary students have learned how to resist peer pressure, and make wise decisions through DARE classes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Along with subjects such as math and English, Pierce Street Fifth Grader Lily Baker said she has learned other valuable lessons through the DARE Program.

“Verbal communication, how to confidently communicate, self-esteem, to resist drugs in all situations, how to evaluate and make good decisions in the future,” Baker said.

DARE, which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, teaches that popularity can be found in positive behavior, such as resisting destructive temptations.

DARE also gives students the skills needed to recognize and resist pressures that could lead them to experiment with drugs, or become involved with gangs or other violent activities.

Jakaiden Ivory said D.A.R.E. taught him how to spot and stop bullying.

“If someone is getting bullied, I can say stop, or say it is not right, and it will not get anywhere if you keep bullying,” Ivory said.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the D.A.R.E. program is one of the best examples of community policing.

“The cornerstone of our community policing program is our school resource officers; they go into the schools and teach D.A.R.E., it is fabulous,” Chief Quaka said.

Tupelo School Resource Officer Fred Washington taught D.A.R.E. at Pierce Street and believes the lessons can have a lasting impact on the students.

“We talked about DDMM, D.A.R.E. decision-making model, if they can go out and use those, they can be really successful in life,” said Officer Washington.

“Officer Washington is spectacular,” Baker said.

“Thankful we have people like Officer Washington, that is willing to come forward and do this, he does a great job, kids love him, parents love him, heck, I love him,” Quaka said.

Officer Washington said he is looking forward to D.A.R.E. Camps this summer

D.A.R.E. has been around since 1983.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.