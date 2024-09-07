Absentee ballot applications will be available starting Sept. 23

Mississippians may use the Secretary of State's Y'all Vote website, which includes a Step-by-Step Guide to Absentee Voting, or contact their county circuit clerk to verify eligibility.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Absentee ballot applications are now available in Circuit Clerk’s Offices for the Nov. 5 General Election.

Absentee ballots will be available starting Sept. 23.

If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request.

Contact information for your county circuit clerk is available through the My Election Day portal.

Mississippians who cast an absentee ballot may track their ballot through My Election Day.

To vote in November, whether in-person or absentee, all Mississippians must complete voter registration by Oct. 7.

All mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 7.

The Secretary of State’s Office is your primary and trusted source for election information. For questions, email ElectionAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.

