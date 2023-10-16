Absentee ballot requests rise as November General Election approaches

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – As the November General Election inches closer, more absentee ballots are being requested.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office said 15,856 absentee ballots have been requested for the election.

So far, a little more than 9,300 have been received back in the state.

This can be a good indication of voter turnout on election day.

You must request a ballot through your local circuit clerk.

Voters can also track their ballot by using the My Election Day ballot tracker on the Secretary of State’s website.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7 and received within five business days of General Election Day in order to count.

