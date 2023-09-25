Absentee voting now available for November general election
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Absentee voting is now available for the November general election.
The Secretary of State’s office said to contact your county circuit clerk to see if you’re eligible.
In-person and mail-in absentee ballots will be available.
To vote in the November 7 election you must complete in-person voter registration by October 9.
Mail-in voter registration must be postmarked by October 10.
You can find more election information at www.sos.ms.gov/yall-vote
