Absentee voting numbers higher than past years

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The number of Mississippians wanting to vote absentee continues to grow.

In fact, the numbers are already higher than the 2016 general election totals.

Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office reports more than 120 thousand absentee ballots have been requested in the state. About five thousand still need to be sent out.

So far, 89,499 have been received for the general election.

To compare to 2016, more than 110 absentee ballots were requested. Of those, nearly 103,000 were accepted.

The deadline for in-person absentee voting is October 31st.