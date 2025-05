Absentee voting to take place this weekend across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – In-person absentee voting is happening this weekend.

Municipal Clerk’s offices will be open Saturday, May 24, from 8 am until noon.

This is for the upcoming Municipal General Election.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, May 31.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day. That is Tuesday, June 3.

