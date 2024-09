Accident at Tupelo workplace leads to worker’s death

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A worker was killed in a workplace accident in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the incident happened this morning at TAG Trucking on McCullough Boulevard.

The worker was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with chest trauma and later died.

No details about how the accident occurred have been released.

The person’s name has not been released.

