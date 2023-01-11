Account Manager (Tupelo, MS)

Are you a seller? WCBI- TV / DT is seeking an Account Manger that will develop and cultivate new business in Tupelo and the surrounding area, grow existing business by selling marketing solutions that produce measurable results for WCBI (CBS), My Mississippi, North Mississippi CW and WCBI.com.

The Account Manager will have access to a suite of the most effective and efficient digital marketing and Broadcast TV products and services. The Account Manager will work with the sales department to achieve goals and strategies set forth by management.

REQUIREMENTS:

College degree

Must be a self-motivator with ambition for their work

Experience in dealing with people and building professional relationships

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Be a quick learner in a fast-paced environment

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Possess the desire to win!

Media sales experience is preferred but not required. Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment background checks and drug screenings are required. Applicant is not required to live in Tupelo, but will mainly work in the northern section of our market.

If this describes you and you’re looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent, making an impact in business and your own career, the role of Account Manager is the opportunity you have been waiting for!

To apply: Submit resume and cover letter to bsparks@wcbi.com

Bert Sparks

General Sales Manager

bsparks@wcbi.com

662-327-4444

