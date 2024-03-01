Digital Content Producer / Newscast Producer

Company: WCBI-TV (MORRIS NETWORK)

Department: NEWS MEDIA

Reports to: GENERAL MANAGER & NEWS DIRECTOR

Works with: ALL STATION DEPARTMENTS

WCBI is looking for a full-time Digital Content Producer/Newscast Producer. This person will be responsible for maintaining, updating, and advancing WCBI`s social media and website strategy. The WCBI Digital Content Producer will be responsible for making sure the WCBI website is updated consistently and making sure the website and social media platforms are consistently updated during breaking news situations.

A portion of the qualified candidate’s responsibilities will include timing shows, editing video for newscasts, escorting guests for shows, and making adjustments to show rundowns.

The position requires an individual with a four-year college degree in journalism or multi-media-related discipline. Heavily used programs include Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Social News Desk, Canva, Slack, Adobe Premiere Pro, YouTube Studio, Google Analytics, ENPS, TikTok, and Whiz Push.

Responsibilities:

Monitoring the social media efforts and the goals of individual staff members.

Creating, editing, and coordinating often exclusive online content.

Tracking the performance of the website and social media efforts, including push alerts to WCBI platforms such as the WCBI app.

Regularly review social media trends and innovations for new opportunities.

Timing shows, editing video for newscasts, escorting guests for shows, and making adjustments to show rundowns.

Other duties as assigned by General Manager and/or News Director.

Desired Skills:

Should have a working knowledge of newscast production.

Must be an active social media user.

Must be proficient with content production on social media platforms such as Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.

Video-editing experience is a plus.

Understanding of Google Analytics and SEO is a plus.

Excellent communication skills.

Positive Attitude is a MUST!

Education:

Four-year degree in journalism or multi-media-related discipline is REQUIRED.

Experience writing in AP Style

HOW TO APPLY:

Download Application Here

Please send application, cover letter, resume and links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

