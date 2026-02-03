Accused arsonist behind bars in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is facing charges connected to two fires in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year-old Alexander Kent Tuesday morning after an overnight search.

Kent is being charged with two counts of arson and one count of felony malicious mischief.

According to Lafayette County Public Information Officer Beau Moore, around 9:00 PM Monday, The Lafayette County Fire Department and sheriffs deputies responded to a reported barn and vehicle on fire at a residence.

They determined Kent allegedly drove a vehicle into a detached shop at his parents’ home and intentionally set fire to both the vehicle and shop before leaving the scene.

Then, at 10:21 PM emergency personnel responded to a second residence for a fire.

Its

source was determined to be from a vehicle inside the attached garage of the home.

4 people were inside at the time. They were evacuated from the house without injury.

LCSO K-9 Louc tracked Kent and Oxford Police Department assisted in locating him using a drone.

This is an ongoing investigation.