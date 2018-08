PRENTISS COUNTY (WCBI) – A Prentissw County man picked the wrong spot to try and steal a dump truck.

Deputies were patrolling the County Road 5031 area when they spotted an elderly man holding a gun on another man. 36 year old Hestel Ray Smith wound up on the business end of the gun when he tried to steal a dump truck from the residence. The owner heard the truck crank and put an end to the theft. Smith faces felony taking of a motor vehicle charge and a series of misdemeanors.