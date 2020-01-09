Accused Lowndes Burglar Found Stuck, Twice

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A muddy mess leaves a Hamilton man stuck with several charges.

Lowndes County deputies were called to a business on Performance Drive back on January 3rd, where a gate was damaged and opened.

A truck registered to Dakota Holcomb, 23, was found stuck in the mud and attached to a trailer that was reported stolen.

Investigators say there were stolen items on the trailer, which was backed up to a piece of equipment.

Deputies believe the Hamilton man tried to take that equipment.

A few days later the Lowndes County Schools Maintenance Shop reported a burglary that happened during the holiday break.

Law enforcement says stolen items from that building were found in Holcomb’s truck that was stuck in the mud.

Now, he’s being charged with seven counts of auto burglary and one count of burglary of a business.

As deputies were looking for Holcomb, it turns out he was actually in the Amory city jail with 52-year-old Randall Ott.

Amory investigators say Holcomb, for the second time, and Ott was found stuck in a field.

Officers found stolen property and charged the men with grand larceny.

Holcomb is expected to face more charges in Lowndes County