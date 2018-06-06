Accused Noxubee County bus thief captured in Louisiana

ST. JAMES PARISH, Lou. (WCBI) – The man accused of stealing a Noxubee County school bus is arrested in Louisiana.

Elshamichael Nelson, 26, is also accused of stealing a pick-up truck in Noxubee County.

He was arrested by the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. That’s just west of New Orleans.

Nelson was arrested for criminal trespass there.

He was also wanted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and by a law enforcement agency in Missouri.

There’s no word on when Nelson will be extradited to Mississippi.

He remains in the St. James Parish Jail.