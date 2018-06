OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man is accused of trying to run down his spouse in Oktibbeha County.

Dwayne Mobley, 55, is charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence.

Oktibbeha County investigators say the argument started outside of Starkville, but ended inside the city limits.

Mobley allegedly used his vehicle to hit his spouse’s vehicle.

He has been released on a $10,000 bond.