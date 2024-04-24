ACE commits to preliminary study of Luxapalila flooding in Millport

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – Progress is being made on a creek that is flooding a west Alabama town with problems.

Millport leaders said they were notified the Army Corps of Engineers has committed to doing a preliminary study on the Luxapalila Creek.

The agency will also work to find money for some dredging and snag removal.

Luxapalila Creek has downed trees in the water and it causes flooding on nearby lands and backs up into the town.

It has also decreased property values.

Millport has been dealing with the issue for over a decade.

No timetable has been set for any work to begin.

