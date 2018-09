ACKERMAN, Miss.(WCBI) – An overnight shooting in Ackerman sends one person to the hospital.

Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook says the shooting happened last night at Pine Grove Apartments

- Advertisement -

Chief Cook says, the suspect in the incident is Michael hunt of Louisville.

The victim is Ronald Coffey who was shot in the right leg and airlifted to North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.

Hunt was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault.

The incident remains under investigation.