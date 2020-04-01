Ackerman man accused of assaulting woman, taking off with infant

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman man was accused of assaulting a woman and taking off with an infant.
Dwight Holman, 33, is facing several charges, including child neglect.
Ackerman police said officers were called to a West McGee Street home for a disturbance.
They found a woman had been assaulted and that Holman left with a two-month-old child.
A Choctaw County deputy spotted Holman, who later jumped out of his vehicle with the child in his arms
He fled into the woods, just off Highway 15 North.
A number of law enforcement agencies helped with the manhunt.
Holman was found about six hours later.
The baby was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.