Ackerman man accused of assaulting woman, taking off with infant

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman man was accused of assaulting a woman and taking off with an infant.

Dwight Holman, 33, is facing several charges, including child neglect.

Ackerman police said officers were called to a West McGee Street home for a disturbance.

They found a woman had been assaulted and that Holman left with a two-month-old child.

A Choctaw County deputy spotted Holman, who later jumped out of his vehicle with the child in his arms

He fled into the woods, just off Highway 15 North.

A number of law enforcement agencies helped with the manhunt.

Holman was found about six hours later.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.