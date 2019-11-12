Ackerman police search for man who got away with free gasoline

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- Ackerman Police are looking for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of gas from a local convenience store.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, Chief Tim Cook says a man stole about $300 worth of gas and other merchandise from the One Quick Stop in Ackerman.

Police say the man told the clerk at the station he had to run cause he’s wanted by police.

Chief Cook didn’t say if the man was wanted for any other crimes at this time.

The car has a Lowndes County tag.

If you have any information call 911 or Ackerman Police.