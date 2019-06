ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ackerman police are searching for a burglary suspect’s car with several men considered armed and dangerous.

The car is a 2002 Maroon Kia Sportage with the Mississippi license plate DBG9299.

Police said they believed the car had three or four black men in it.

The burglary suspects are wanted for questioning in Choctaw and Kemper County.

If you see the car you are asked to call Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department or Ackerman Police Department.