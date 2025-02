ACS students give cases of water to Columbus’ Loaves and Fishes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Annunciation Catholic School students are giving back with water.

8th graders loaded up 80 cases today to give to Loaves and Fishes.

$1,000 was also donated to the organization.

Loaves and Fishes spends about $18,000 a year on water and the goal was to help lower that cost.

This was the school’s community service project for Catholic Schools Week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.