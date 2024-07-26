ACT announces changes aimed to help improve test scores

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Most colleges and universities in Mississippi use scores on the ACT as one of the requirements for admission.

Those scores can also play a role in awarding scholarships

Traditionally, the standardized test has had four main subjects: Math, Reading, English, and Science.

ACT has announced that the science section of the test will soon be optional for students.

There have been a few changes in the ACT.

As of this year, online testing was opened for students and soon test-takers will have the option to take or skip the science portion.

The test has also been shortened from 215 questions to 171.

“I think it will help the kids in the long run be more successful with the ACT. I think quality questions over quantity will you know lead to better scores and better achievement,” James Catchot said.

James Catchot is the principal of Choctaw County High School.

He said the ACT has a number of academic benefits for high school students

“Anything from helping you pass the state test to getting money for college,” Catchot said. “There’s a lot of things that go into the ACT and taking it multiple times and doing your best on it is very important for students as they exit high school.”

The Executive Director of Enrollment at MUW, David Brooking said he thinks the changes may improve student performance on the test.

“The hope is that the scores will go up because students are actually having more time to answer these tests because once you get into college, you don’t really take time tests like that,” Brooking said. “So, we think and I say we, I’m not the ACT but the feeling is that the scores will go up and it will be a better indicator of college preparation for those students.”

According to the ACT website, at least 80 scholarships require an ACT score.

The changes will go into effect in Spring 2025 for the online version of the test while the on-paper test change will be Spring 2026.

