Additional details released in Lee County shooting that left two dead

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information has been released by Lee County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that left two dead.

In a post to its Facebook page, the department said just before 6 a.m. Thursday, a woman entered Griggs’ Store on Old Highway 45 in Shannon. Shortly after, a man entered the store, approached the woman and fired several shots killing the woman.

An on-duty Shannon police officer happened to be inside the store at the same time. The officer then fatally shot the suspect.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are still on the scene investigating.

The sheriff’s department said no one else in the store was harmed.

Griggs’ Store is open for business at this time.