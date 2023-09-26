Advanced security plays role in safeguarding pharmacies from theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Pharmacies have always been a popular target for burglars. Allegro Pharmacy’s Tuscaloosa branch was burglarized Monday night, but the thieves had to leave empty-handed.

Usually, when breaking into a drug store, thieves are looking for controlled narcotics.

High-tech cameras, sensitive alarms, and state-of-the-art safes keep the drugs secure and available to those who need them the most.

A pharmacy break-in in Tuscaloosa is shining a light on both a problem and one of its solutions.

The Allegro Pharmacy was broken into, but nothing was taken.

Allegro Pharmacist and Columbus Branch Manager Hank Norwood said he believed the burglars were looking for narcotics.

They didn’t find any.

“We have all our controlled drugs and all pharmacies are going to have them in some type of security. There are safes that people have things in. There are lock-up cabinets they may have it in. And we also don’t have it in one particular place in the pharmacy. It can be intermingled throughout. So, it’s hard to find what you’re looking for,” said Norwood.

Advanced alarm systems, fail-proof safes, and quick police response times help prevent attempted burglaries from becoming successful.

But whether the burglars are successful or not, Norwood said there’s more to cleaning up broken glass and making police statements once a break-in happens.

“We have to immediately call our state board of pharmacy. And we have to get them here to fill out forms,” said Norwood. “We have to control count and go back and see if anything else is missing in the store. So, it’s a big-time paperwork nightmare for the pharmacist and the pharmacy. We really cannot function. You know, and here we are trying to serve the community. We have people that need medicines, but everything has to go on hold until that can be resolved.”

The investigation into the Tuscaloosa burglary is still open.

