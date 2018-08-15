Aerosmith announces Las Vegas residency

Legendary rockers Aerosmith announced they will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a Las Vegas residency. The “Deuces Are Wild” show will kick off April 6, 2019 at the Park Theater at MGM Grand.

Aerosmith announced a total of 18 shows during the months of April, June and July. During that time, the Park Theater will also be home to a Lada Gaga residency. Her shows kick off in December and run through November 2019.

Aerosmith’s announcement was made on the “Today” show before the rockers entertained fans at Rockefeller Plaza with some of their classic hits. However, lead guitarist Joe Perry leaked the news during a Sirius XM radio interview with Dennis Alsas a few days prior.

Regarding the feel of the show, lead guitarist Joe Perry said, “I feel like we’ve been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that. We want to bring a show we can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour. A show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith.”

On the “Today” show, drummer Joey Cramer added, “The history behind our almost 50 years of being together. As soon as you walk into the Park Theater in Vegas, you’re gonna feel it.”

The announcement comes a week after one piece of the band’s history was recently discovered. Aerosmith’s original tour van, a 1964 International Harvester Metro, was found abandoned in the woods of a small Massachusetts town.

The Grammy-winning band met in Boston in 1969 and played their first gig together a year later. It took until 1973 before Aerosmith would release their self-titled debut album. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, while Steven Tyler and Joe Perry made it into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.